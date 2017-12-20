Saudi Arabia and its coalition partners launched a military campaign in the Arab world's poorest country in March 2015.

For many the war in Yemen has become a story of numbers. At least 10,000 people killed, two million displaced from their homes, and millions more on the brink of famine.

Now, 1,000 days since the start of the conflict, Houthi rebels say they launched a ballistic missile targeting a royal palace in the Saudi capital Riyadh - arguably their strongest display of defiance yet.

The power struggle between the Houthis, a Shia rebel group, and President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who is backed by a Saudi-led coalition, has turned into a regional confrontation.

And as always, it is civilians who are suffering the most.

So what has been achieved in the 1,000 days since the conflict began?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Abdullah al-Shayji - Professor of Political Science, Kuwait University

Helen Lackner - London Middle East Institute at the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London

Mohammed Jumeh - writer, columnist and editor of Al Quds Arabic newspaper

