President Donald Trump has outlined his new national security strategy during a speech in Washington.

Donald Trump's latest announcements on national security show that he still has a wary eye on the international stage, most notably on China and Russia.

Yes, Iran and North Korea are still seen as threat but Trump said China and Russia are "competition".

This was all part of the unveiling of Trump's National Security Strategy in a speech in Washington on Monday.

In it, he criticised past administrations for not looking out for the interests of American citizens, and made it clear that his way forward would involve competing with other countries, rather than co-operating with them.

In the US president's own words, "we will stand up for ourselves and we will stand up for our country like we have never stood up before".

But, by singling out Russia and China, how will these plans for US national security affect its international standing?

Presenter: Kamahl Santamaria

Guests:

Inderjeet Parmar - Chairman of Obama Research Network and professor of international relations at City University of London, UK

Scott Lucas - professor of political science and international Studies at University of Birmingham, UK

Oliver McGee - professor at Howard University, USA

