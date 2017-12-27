The US is cutting the UN's budget by more than a quarter of a billion dollars.

$285m. That's the amount expected to be slashed from the UN's operating budget next year.

The US says it negotiated the cut, to eliminate what it calls "inefficiency and overspending" by the organisation.

The move comes after a tense week for the UN. The General Assembly voted to condemn the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital and move its embassy there.

The US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, responded by threatening to cut funding to the UN. Now that the announcement has been made, what are the long-term implications of this cut?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Peter Anthony Gallo - former UN investigator

Rosa Freedman - Professor of Law and Global Development, University of Reading

Lawrence Korb - ex-US assistant secretary of defence and current Senior Fellow, The Center for American Progress

Source: Al Jazeera News