$285m. That's the amount expected to be slashed from the UN's operating budget next year.
The US says it negotiated the cut, to eliminate what it calls "inefficiency and overspending" by the organisation.
The move comes after a tense week for the UN. The General Assembly voted to condemn the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital and move its embassy there.
The US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, responded by threatening to cut funding to the UN. Now that the announcement has been made, what are the long-term implications of this cut?
Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra
Guests:
Peter Anthony Gallo - former UN investigator
Rosa Freedman - Professor of Law and Global Development, University of Reading
Lawrence Korb - ex-US assistant secretary of defence and current Senior Fellow, The Center for American Progress
Source: Al Jazeera News