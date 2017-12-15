US displays 'undeniable' evidence of Iranian missile fired at Saudi Arabia by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

US ambassador to the UN displays "undeniable" evidence of an Iranian missile fired at Saudi Arabia by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Nikki Haley says the missile parts point to Iran's violation of an international arms agreement.

Iran says the allegations are "unfounded, irresponsible and provocative".

Iran's foreign minister has compared Haley's presentation with another by Colin Powell when he was secretary of state.

His infamous speech at the UN Security Council in 2003 about Iraq's weapons of mass destruction turned out to be false.

Haley says the White House plans to rally international support to crack down on Iran.

So who's right?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Foad Izadi - University of Tehran

Jean-Marc Rickli - King's College London

Ali Vaez - International Crisis Group

Source: Al Jazeera News