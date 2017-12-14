South Korea's President Moon Jae-in makes his first state visit to China.

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in was welcomed in the Great Hall of the People by China's leader Xi Jinping.

Moon says he wishes to strengthen ties - and is calling for a "new era" in the relationship, based on trust and friendship.

It was their first meeting since the US secretary of state opened the door to unconditional talks with North Korea.

It was also a chance to defuse South Korea-China tensions surrounding the deployment of a US missile defence system in the south.

Warmer relations between the neighbours could play a crucial role in organising talks with North Korea.

So, can South Korea and China help bring Pyongyang to the negotiating table?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Victor Gao - Chairman, China Energy Security Institute

Se-Woong Koo - political commentator and publisher of Korea Expose

Aidan Foster-Carter - Honorary Senior Research Fellow in sociology and modern Korea, Leeds University, UK

Source: Al Jazeera News