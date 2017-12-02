Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn pleads guilty to lying to the FBI.

Michael Flynn is the first person who served in US President Donald Trump's administration to be charged in an investigation, headed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, into Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The former national security adviser says a senior member of Trump's transition team asked him to reach out to Russia's ambassador to the US before the president took office.

Flynn's guilty plea indicates that he is likely cooperating with the Mueller investigation, and could be an important source of information for investigators.

Trump says there was "absolutely no collusion" between his presidential campaign and Russia.

As the investigation intensifies, who is likely to be implicated next?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:

Thomas Pickering - Former US ambassador to Russia

Bruce Fein - Former US associate deputy attorney general and author of Constitutional Peril: The Life and Death Struggle for Our Constitution and Democracy

Joel Rubin - President of Washington Strategy Group and former deputy assistant secretary of state.

Source: Al Jazeera News