The ruling ANC party in South Africa chooses a new leader who is likely to be the country's next president.

The watershed meeting to elect a new leader of South Africa's ruling party faced legal challenges soon after delegates arrived.

Others were barred by court orders from attending the leadership contest of the African National Congress (ANC).

Its members are deeply divided over who should replace Jacob Zuma as party leader.

The winner is expected to be South Africa's next president in the country's 2019 election.

The president's preferred candidate is Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, former chairperson of the African Union High Commission.

The other main contender is Cyril Ramaphosa. Supporters think his business background makes him the best candidate to revive the flagging economy.

Can Zuma's successor make a difference? And with Zuma's record tainted by corruption, does the ANC still appeal to the aspirations of South Africans?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Bongani Mbindwane - national security adviser to South Africa's Minister of Police

Lawson Naidoo - executive secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

Trevor Ngame - researcher for the Center for Social Change, University of Johannesburg

Source: Al Jazeera News