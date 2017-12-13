Turkish president calls Jerusalem a 'red line' as he hosts an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit in Istanbul.

Jerusalem's status as part of Israel, or Palestine, or both has long been a controversial issue many politicians have shied away from. But Donald Trump changed decades of US policy last week by recognising the holy city as Israel's capital.

The US president's decision set off worldwide protests and condemnation. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday to discuss a response.

He said the US decision was illegal and a threat to all humanity.

But what can the 57-member organisation realistically do to pressure the US?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Yusuf Kanli - former Editor,Turkey's Hurriyet Daily News

Gedeon Levy - olumnist with Haaretz newspaper

Mouin Rabbani - Senior Fellow, Institute for Palestine Studies

