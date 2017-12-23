ISIL has been defeated in Syria and Iraq, but is it destroyed? And where have all the group's fighters gone?

The Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) armed group is on the back foot, just three years after it declared its so-called caliphate and named Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as the leader of Muslims everywhere.

At its peak, ISIL fighters controlled vast expanses of territory on both sides of the Iraq-Syria border.

Thousands of lives were lost, and homes and centuries-old artefacts in Iraq and Syria were destroyed as the group fought to conquer and retain territory. ISIL also tried to export violence and fear to Africa, Europe and the United States.

The year 2017, however, is ending with proclamations of victory over the group, in both Iraq and Syria.

But is ISIL really finished? And is it possible that ISIL will regroup and return at a later date?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan



Guests:

Sabah al-Mukhtar - Arab Lawyers Association

Robert Ford - former US ambassador to Syria

Renad Mansour - fellow at Chatham House, London

