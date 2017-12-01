In a span of 24 hours Trump threatens to destroy North Korea and chips away at the so-called US-UK special relationship.

In just 24 hours, Donald Trump went from threatening to destroy North Korea to chipping away at the so-called US-UK special relationship.

It has been a week of tough talk and miscommunication by the White House.

Donald Trump promised to handle the situation in North Korea after its latest missile test. But he was silent on exactly what that meant.

Several hours later, Trump faced a backlash for retweeting anti-Muslim videos from a far-right group in Britain. Theresa May, UK prime minister, condemned Trump for the tweets.

Nearly two million people have signed a petition calling on May to revoke an invitation for a state visit for Trump.

Another wrinkle for the administration is the future of the top US diplomat. The White House is denying reports it plans to replace Rex Tillerson as secretary of state.

So what's the foreign-policy strategy of the White House?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:

Charlie Wolf - US political commentator and co-host of podcast Pod to be American, London-based American broadcaster, writer and blogger

Richard Johnson - Lecturer in US Politics and International Relations, Lancaster University; published on race in American politics (Harvard's Dubois Review); runs a module on US foreign policy since 1945

Khalil Jahshan - Executive Director, Arab Centre of Washington; former Middle East analyst, Pepperdine University; political analyst

Source: Al Jazeera News