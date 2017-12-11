Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made his first visit to the EU's headquarters in Brussels.

There have been widespread protests and condemnation since the US announced its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. As activists around the world take to the streets in anger, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on his own tour to change minds.

He is hoping to convince European leaders to follow the policy of US President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu met EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday. The Israeli leader is also expected to open the issue of the Iran nuclear deal.

Most EU members have expressed alarm over Trump's decision on Jerusalem. EU leaders say they want Netanyahu to resume meaningful negotiations with Palestinians.

But as European and US policies towards the Middle East diverge, what options does Brussels really have?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Ali Fathollah-Nejad - visiting Fellow at the Brookings Doha Center

Robbie Sable - professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem

James Moran - associate senior research fellow at the Centre for European Policy

Source: Al Jazeera News