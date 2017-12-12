Amnesty international says the EU is complicit in the abuse of refugees in Libya.

The Mediterranean refugee crisis, once the top story on every channel, has fallen out of the spotlight in recent months. That may be because refugee and migrant deaths are down significantly.

But Amnesty International says many refugees are not actually better off.

As migration routes to Europe close down, hundreds of thousands have been forced back into detention centres in Libya, where they often face physical and sexual abuse. Amnesty says the European Union has not just been aware of these abuses, but it has been complicit in them.

So, how will these latest revelations help refugees? And will it change EU policy?

Presenter: Sohail Rahman

Guests:

Mohamed ElJarh - non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council's Rafik Hariri Center for the Middle East

Philip Luther - Middle East and North Africa research and advocacy director at Amnesty International

Kati Piri - Dutch member of the European Parliament

