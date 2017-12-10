Anti-corruption campaigner Mikheil Saakashvili is back in police custody for the second time this week.

Mikheil Saakashvili, a former Georgian president and the ex-governor of Ukraine's Odessa region, says he has gone on hunger strike after police re-arrested him the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

Police took the 49-year-old into custody late on Friday, just days after his supporters ripped off the doors of a police van to free him after he was briefly detained in the capital city.

His arrest, and re-arrest has stirred protests that have evoked memories of the Ukrainian revolution three years ago.

Police detained him for allegedly conspiring with Russia against the Ukrainian state.

But Saakashvili's supporters say his detention is based on lies and they want him let go. And the former Georgian leader says his arrest is politically motivated.

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Alexander Korman - Former head of the Public Council and first deputy chairman of the Public Council to the Ministry of Foreign Relations of Ukraine

Sergey Markov - Former Russian MP & spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin

Lilit Gevorgyan - IHS Global Insight analyst and senior economist covering Russia & Ukraine

Source: Al Jazeera News