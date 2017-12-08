It is a breakthrough on Brexit at long last.
Leaders beat Friday’s deadline and shook hands on the terms of a "Brexit" divorce, allowing them to open up talks on the future of their relationship.
The European Commission announced that "sufficient progress" had been made by Britain on separation issues including the Irish border, Britain's divorce bill, and citizens' rights.
But the initial agreement contains few specifics, and there are already signs that the different players' have conflicting views about what exactly has been agreed.
Presenter: Sami Zeidan
Guests:
John Mills - Chairman of the Labour Leave campaign
Nina Schick - Europe political analyst
Conor Lenihan - Former cabinet minister in the government of Ireland
Source: Al Jazeera News