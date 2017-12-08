British and EU leaders announce divorce deal, but the hardest negotiations may still lie ahead.

It is a breakthrough on Brexit at long last.

Leaders beat Friday’s deadline and shook hands on the terms of a "Brexit" divorce, allowing them to open up talks on the future of their relationship.

The European Commission announced that "sufficient progress" had been made by Britain on separation issues including the Irish border, Britain's divorce bill, and citizens' rights.

But the initial agreement contains few specifics, and there are already signs that the different players' have conflicting views about what exactly has been agreed.

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

John Mills - Chairman of the Labour Leave campaign

Nina Schick - Europe political analyst

Conor Lenihan - Former cabinet minister in the government of Ireland

Source: Al Jazeera News