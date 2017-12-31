At the start of 2018, Syria is on many minds because of the millions either dead, wounded or made refugees.

The outgoing year was a good year for President Bashar al-Assad, as forces recaptured major cities and large areas of rebel-held territory.

The Russian resort of Sochi is due to host a new round of talks in January.

But after so many failed negotiations, what kind of political settlement is possible?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Yahya Al Aridi - spokesman for the Syrian Negotiating Committee

Alexey Khlebnikov - Middle East expert at the Russian International Affairs Council

Sami Nader - director of the Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs

