Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is confident his regime is no longer threatened after Russia helped turn the tide.

At the start of 2018, Syria is on many minds because of the millions either dead, wounded or made refugees.

The outgoing year was a good year for President Bashar al-Assad, as forces recaptured major cities and large areas of rebel-held territory.

The Russian resort of Sochi is due to host a new round of talks in January.

But after so many failed negotiations, what kind of political settlement is possible?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Yahya Al Aridi - spokesman for the Syrian Negotiating Committee

Alexey Khlebnikov - Middle East expert at the Russian International Affairs Council

Sami Nader - director of the Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs

Source: Al Jazeera News