At the start of 2018, Syria is on many minds because of the millions either dead, wounded or made refugees.
The outgoing year was a good year for President Bashar al-Assad, as forces recaptured major cities and large areas of rebel-held territory.
The Russian resort of Sochi is due to host a new round of talks in January.
But after so many failed negotiations, what kind of political settlement is possible?
Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra
Guests:
Yahya Al Aridi - spokesman for the Syrian Negotiating Committee
Alexey Khlebnikov - Middle East expert at the Russian International Affairs Council
Sami Nader - director of the Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs
Source: Al Jazeera News