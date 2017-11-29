The government of Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is accused of failing to follow proper procedures.

Opposition parties are demanding answers about a $79m weapons deal with Saudi Arabia, which is now on hold.

The opposition New Democracy party accuses Defence Minister Panos Kammenos of illegally employing a private broker to negotiate the Saudi agreement.

On Inside Story, an in-depth discussion on the rules and procedures governing the global arms trade.

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Gabriel Sakellaridis - Director of Amnesty International in Greece

Andrew Smith - Spokesman, Campaign Against Arms Trade

Pieter Wezeman - Arms and Military Expenditure Programme, Stockholm International Peace Research Institute

Source: Al Jazeera News