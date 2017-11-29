Controversy in Greece about a $79m arms deal to Saudi Arabia, which has been put on hold.

The government of Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is accused of failing to follow proper procedures.

Opposition parties are demanding answers about a $79m weapons deal with Saudi Arabia, which is now on hold.

The opposition New Democracy party accuses Defence Minister Panos Kammenos of illegally employing a private broker to negotiate the Saudi agreement.

On Inside Story, an in-depth discussion on the rules and procedures governing the global arms trade.



Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Gabriel Sakellaridis - Director of Amnesty International in Greece

Andrew Smith - Spokesman, Campaign Against Arms Trade

Pieter Wezeman - Arms and Military Expenditure Programme, Stockholm International Peace Research Institute

Source: Al Jazeera News