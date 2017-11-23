Russian president has welcomed his Iranian and Turkish counterparts to map out a strategy for the day fighting stops.

After six years of fierce fighting and the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Syrians, Russia is now setting the agenda for an end to the conflict.

The US was notably absent from talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

As President Vladimir Putin looks to drive the peace process, will US President Donald Trump take a back seat? And can peace really be achieved with Bashar al-Assad still in power?

Presenter: Jane Dutton

Guests:

Pavel Felgenhauer - Russia defence and foreign policy analyst.

Samuel Ramani - Specialist on Russia and Middle East affairs and Washington Post contributor.

Bassam Imadi - Ambassadaor of the Syrian National Coalition to Italy

Source: Al Jazeera News