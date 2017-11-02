It is just 67 words long but the Balfour Declaration has led to 100 years of suffering for the Palestinians.

The Declaration was the work of a British foreign secretary. On Novemeber 2, 1917, it declared the aim to establish a national home for the Jewish people in Palestine, but it forced out the Palestinian people. Those who remained in their homeland, and generations since, have been stripped of their rights under Israeli occupation. Millions of others are now living in refugee camps.

A century on, will Britain apologise to the Palestinians?

Presenter: Martine Dennis

Guests:

Simon Pia - Lecturer and journalist and former adviser to the Scottish Labour Party

Ghassan Khatib - Lecturer, Birzeit University, former Director of the Palestinian Authority, Government Media Centre

Crispin Blunt - British Conservative Party MP and former Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee

Source: Al Jazeera News