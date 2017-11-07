Four ministers, 11 princes detained on orders of Mohammed bin Salman in what some see as a suspicious graft crackdown.

The arrests in Saudi Arabia have spurred days of speculation and analysis. There was the element of surprise as the detentions took place on Saturday night without warning.

The element of power - most of those arrested are men of influence - and the element of uncertainty trigger questions on whether the move was about purging corruption or consolidating power?

The man behind it all is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has been a figure of controversy for months now.

He is regarded as a progressive leader, touting social and economic reforms.

But critics say MBS, as he is known, is also power-hungry. Over the course of two years, he went from being third in line to the throne to first.

But what risks is the crown prince running? And can he meet the many challenges he faces both at home and in the region?

Presenter: Jane Dutton

Guests:

Joseph Kechichian, Senior Fellow at the King Faisal Center for Research & Islamic Studies

Andreas Krieg, Assistant Professor at the Defense Studies Department at King's College London

Nicholas Noe, Editor in Chief of MideastWire.com

Source: Al Jazeera News