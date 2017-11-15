Depending on who you ask, the Rohingya people in Myanmar are facing ethnic cleansing, genocide, or simply a complicated situation.
Myanmar's government has exonerated itself and says accusations against the military are completely false. Many people across the world disagree.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calls the plight of the Rohingya a "tremendous concern".
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has also visited Myanmar and denounced "horrific" violence.
What now for the persecuted minority?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
Matthew Smith - Fortify Rights campaign group
Phil Robertson - Human Rights Watch
Simon Billenness - International Campaign for the Rohingya
