America's top diplomat decries Rohingya suffering but stops short of calling it ethnic cleansing or demanding sanctions.

Depending on who you ask, the Rohingya people in Myanmar are facing ethnic cleansing, genocide, or simply a complicated situation.

Myanmar's government has exonerated itself and says accusations against the military are completely false. Many people across the world disagree.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calls the plight of the Rohingya a "tremendous concern".

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has also visited Myanmar and denounced "horrific" violence.

What now for the persecuted minority?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Matthew Smith - Fortify Rights campaign group

Phil Robertson - Human Rights Watch

Simon Billenness - International Campaign for the Rohingya

Source: Al Jazeera News