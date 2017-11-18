There are reports Saudi Arabia is demanding money from the senior officials it recently arrested.

He's stoking huge tension in an already volatile region.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has made a number of controversial decisions that many believe could forever change the kingdom and the entire region.

The developments in Saudi Arabia and what they mean for the rest of the world have been the focus of a conference in London on Saturday.

That's where former diplomats and Middle East Analysts have been meeting to discuss the crisis and Saudi Arabia's future.

So, how far will Saudi Arabia's young crown prince go to achieve his goals?



Presenter: Laura Kyle



Guests:

Pierre Conesa - Lecturer at the Paris Institute for political studies

Sami Hamdi - Editor-in-chief of The International Interest

Afshin Shahi - Senior lecturer in international relations and Middle East politics at the University of Bradford

Source: Al Jazeera News