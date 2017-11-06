The US president is in Asia, where one country dominates talks: North Korea.

The US president kicked off a long tour of Asia, with a clear message: "Do not underestimate America".

Trump will discuss trade deals with various leaders, but tensions with North Korea will likely overtake the agenda during his 12-day trip.

Trump began in Japan with a meeting with a man he appears to see as his new "best-buddy" Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over a lunch of burgers and a round of golf.

He will go next to South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

His predecessor Barack Obama also spent a lot of time in the region, as part of his so-called "pivot" to Asia.

Is Trump planning to continue on that path?

Presenter: Jane Dutton

Guests:

Einar Tangen, political analyst and adviser to the Chinese government

James Dorsey, Senior fellow at the S.Rajartnam School of International Studies

Katherine Moon, Professor of Asian Studies at Wellesley College

Source: Al Jazeera News