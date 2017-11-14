The Emir of Qatar says he is ready to talk but that blockading countries have no desire to.

It has been five months since the Gulf diplomatic rift began and Qatar's eEmir says it is no closer to being resolved.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani addressed Qatar's advisory council on Tuesday, saying Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain do not want to reach a solution.

The Arab Quartet, as they are called, began a land, air and sea blockade on Qatar in June.

Repeated attempts at mediation - by Kuwait, the US, France and others - have all failed since then.

So, what will it take to break the deadlock?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Abdullah Al Shayji, former special adviser to the speaker of Kuwait's parliament

Imad Harb, Arab Centre Washington DC

Majed Al-Ansari, professor of political sociology, Qatar University

