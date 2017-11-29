Video of slaves apparently being auctioned in Libya is causing widespread outrage.

Politicians in Europe are keen to stem the flow of African migrants.

But people undertaking the dangerous journey often drown in the Mediterranean Sea or are left stranded in transit countries where they face torture, rape and forced labour.

People-trafficking in Libya has provoked an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

The UN-backed government in Libya is promising to increase the number of flights repatriating stranded migrants, while Libya's ambassador to the UN says slave auction reports will be fully investigated.

So, how can illegal migration be controlled in a failed state?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Salah Al Bakkush - senior adviser to the negotiating team of the High Council of States

Leonard Doyle - spokesman for the International Organization for Migration

Rhiannon Smith - managing director of Libya-Analysis

Source: Al Jazeera News