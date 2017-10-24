Top US diplomat Rex Tillerson is on first Islamabad visit as Washington considers boosting India's role in Afghanistan.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit to Pakistan and India on Tuesday was as much about Pakistan's neighbours as US-Pakistan relations.

In particular, Tillerson wants the Pakistani leadership to stop Taliban fighters launching attacks in Afghanistan from their side of the border.

At the same time, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is trying to dissuade the US from inviting India to play a bigger role in Afghanistan.

So, will Islamabad bow to Washington's pressure?

Presenter: Jane Dutton

Guests:

Ayaz Wazir - former Pakistan ambassador to Afghanistan

Mushtaq Rahim - political analyst and a specialist on regional security

Larry Korb - senior fellow at the Center for American Progress

Source: Al Jazeera News