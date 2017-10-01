"Illegal" and "irresponsible" are the words used by Spain's deputy prime minister to condemn Catalonia's leaders for Sunday's controversial secession referendum.
Tens of thousands of Catalans turned out to vote. That led to violent scenes in some parts of Barcelona, when Spanish national police - sent from outside the region - tried to shut down polling stations and confiscate ballots.
In Madrid, the central government said police acted with "professionalism" and in a "proportionate way".
So, what does the future hold for Catalonia and Spain?
Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam
Guests:
Enric Martinez-Herrera - political analyst
Luke Stobart - Barcelona-based writer
Sonia Andolz - Lecturer, University of Barcelona
Source: Al Jazeera News