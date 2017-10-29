Barzani to step down as Kurdistan Regional Government's president under pressure after disputed vote to split from Iraq.

The leader of Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region will not be extending his term as president. Masoud Barzani had been under pressure to quit following September's controversial referendum.

The vote triggered more than 10 days of fighting between Iraqi and Kurdish Peshmerga forces.

The regional parliament met in a closed session on Sunday to discuss how to redistribute powers held by Barzani as president of the Kurdistan Regional Government.

In a letter, Barzani outlined how his role could be divided between the government, the parliament and the judiciary

But does that end the Kurds' struggle for independence? And was it ever a possibility?

Presenter: Richelle Carey

Guests:

Renad Mansour - Fellow, Chatham House

Hiwa Osman - award-winning Iraqi Kurdish journalist

Shwan Zulal - Managing Director, Carduchi Consulting

Source: Al Jazeera News