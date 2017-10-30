Kenyans have had two elections and the country's opposition leader wants a third, calling the rerun a 'sham'.

Kenyans have voted in two national elections since August and there are now calls for a third.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has branded the presidential election rerun a "sham" and wants a new poll within three months.

The vote on Thursday was marred by violence and a low turnout. Many Odinga supporters refused to cast their ballots, banding behind the slogan "no reforms, no election".

The country is divided and there are fears of another cycle of post-election violence. When that happened 10 years ago, more than 1,100 people died.

So would a third election make any difference?

Presenter: Richelle Carey

Guests:

Otiende Amolo, member of NASA opposition coalition

Agnes Gitau, specialist on East Africa

Ngunjiri Wambugu, member of Jubilee ruling coalition

Source: Al Jazeera News