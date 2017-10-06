A key deadline is looming and all eyes are on US President Donald Trump who has never liked the accord.

"Embarrassment" and "the worst deal ever". This is how US President Donald Trump has described the nuclear deal between Iran and six countries, including the United States.

But it was signed during Barack Obama's time as US president.

Trump has to review it by October 15 and decide if Iran is keeping to its end of the bargain, and whether it serves US interests.

The signatories to the pact say Tehran is complying and they are against scrapping or modifying it.

But the US president says Iran is not living up to the spirit of the agreement.

Could this be the end of the deal?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Foad Izadi - Professor of world studies at the University of Tehran

Hillary Mann Leverett - Former US state department official

Tariq Rauf - Former head of the Verification and Security Policy Coordination Office at the International Atomic Energy Agency

Source: Al Jazeera News