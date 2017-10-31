Three of Trump's former advisers were charged with crimes, including lying about contacts with alleged Russia middlemen.

Critics of Donald Trump have been calling for his impeachment since he became the US president 10 months ago. Now, some say, a step has been taken in that direction.

Three of his former advisers were charged with federal crimes on Monday, including tax evasion, conspiracy against the US, and lying to the FBI about contacts with alleged middlemen for Russia.

Trump's opponents say the indictments show Trump's campaign worked with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.

The White House denies this and Trump is describing the investigation as a "witch-hunt".

But how far will it go? And could it sink the US president's administration?

Presenter: Jane Dutton

Guests:

Melanie Sloan, lawyer who served as founding executive director of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington

Ross Darrell Feingold, lawyer and Republican political consultant

Thomas Pickering, former US ambassador to Russia

