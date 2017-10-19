Spain says it will take away Catalonia's autonomy as region's leader ignores deadline to abandon secession plans.

The government of Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is to hold a special cabinet meeting on Saturday to trigger Article 155 of the country's constitution.

It allows leaders in Madrid to take "all measures necessary" to prevent an autonomous region from breaking the law.

Article 155 has never been applied before so its consequences are not clear.

The options include removing the Catalan leadership, taking control of the police force and calling a snap regional election.

Catalonia's President Carles Puidgemont has threatened to declare independence in the regional parliament, if government leaders in Madrid do not hold talks.

Puidgemont claims widespread support - 90 percent in last month's referendum voted to secede.

But voter turn-out was just over 40 percent, with secession opponents boycotting the referendum.



So how will Madrid impose its will?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Albert Royo - Public Diplomacy Council of Catalonia

Paul Whiteway - Independent Diplomat non-profit advisory group

Eduard Roig - Professor of Constitutional Law, University of Barcelona.

