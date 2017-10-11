Mariano Rajoy, Spain's prime minister, has asked Catalan separatist leaders to clearly state if they have declared independence before taking any further measures.
On Tuesday, Catalonia's leader Carles Puigdemont stepped back from announcing full independence and instead signed a symbolic declaration to allow for negotiations with the central government in Madrid.
But Rajoy's government says Spain's unity is guaranteed by the constitution and cannot be questioned.
With its worst political crisis in decades now only stalled, not resolved, what is the way forward for the divided country?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Alfred Bosch - Leader of pro-independence ERC party in the Barcelona City Council
Toni Roldan - Economic Spokesman, Ciudadanos Party
Simon Toubeau - School of Politics and International Relations, University of Nottingham
