Region given deadline to make final decision on independence declaration before Madrid takes any further measures.

Mariano Rajoy, Spain's prime minister, has asked Catalan separatist leaders to clearly state if they have declared independence before taking any further measures.

On Tuesday, Catalonia's leader Carles Puigdemont stepped back from announcing full independence and instead signed a symbolic declaration to allow for negotiations with the central government in Madrid.

But Rajoy's government says Spain's unity is guaranteed by the constitution and cannot be questioned.

With its worst political crisis in decades now only stalled, not resolved, what is the way forward for the divided country?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Alfred Bosch - Leader of pro-independence ERC party in the Barcelona City Council

Toni Roldan - Economic Spokesman, Ciudadanos Party

Simon Toubeau - School of Politics and International Relations, University of Nottingham

Source: Al Jazeera News