Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took a gamble when he called early elections this year.
But that gamble paid off on Sunday, when his party and coalition partner won more than two-thirds of the seats in parliament.
He the win is a vote of confidence from the public - one he sees as a green light to change Japan's pacifist constitution.
Abe is particularly keen on the move given the threat posed by nearby North Korea.
But what would a stronger Japanese military mean for the region?
Presenter: Jane Dutton
Guests:
Kotaro Tamura - Former Japanese senator
Richard Weitz - Director of the Center for Political-Military Analysis at the Hudson Institute
Alessio Patalano - Senior lecturer in Department of War Studies at King’s College London
