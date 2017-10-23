After election win for his party and coalition partner, the PM signaled a push towards reforming the constitution.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took a gamble when he called early elections this year.

But that gamble paid off on Sunday, when his party and coalition partner won more than two-thirds of the seats in parliament.

He the win is a vote of confidence from the public - one he sees as a green light to change Japan's pacifist constitution.

Abe is particularly keen on the move given the threat posed by nearby North Korea.

But what would a stronger Japanese military mean for the region?

Presenter: Jane Dutton

Guests:

Kotaro Tamura - Former Japanese senator

Richard Weitz - Director of the Center for Political-Military Analysis at the Hudson Institute

Alessio Patalano - Senior lecturer in Department of War Studies at King’s College London

Source: Al Jazeera News