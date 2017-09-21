Hundreds of thousands take part in a rally in Sanaa to mark the third anniversary of the Houthi rebels' takeover.

Thousands of people have rallied in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, to remember the third anniversary of the takeover of the city by Houthi rebels.

Houthi leaders remain defiant, accusing Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the United States of trying to divide Yemen.

More than 10,000 people have been killed in the fighting and the United Nations says millions of people face shortages of food and clean water.

Diseases are another factor, especially cholera.

What can be done to bring an end to the war in Yemen? And is the international community ignoring what is happening on the ground?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Noha Aboueldahab - visiting fellow at the Brookings Doha Centre

Hussain Al Bukhaiti - pro-Houthi journalist

Najeeb Saeed Ghanem - former Yemeni minister

Source: Al Jazeera News