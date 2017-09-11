Since the September 11 attacks, many countries have made the 'war against terrorism' a core issue in their policies.

The topic of terrorism has been at the forefront of world politics for many years. Attacks on Western soil dominate the news for weeks after they happen, and the Iraq and Syria wars against ISIL are regularly centre stage on TV screens.

The subject was on the agenda at the recent BRICS conference in China, and will debated at the upcoming UN General Assembly.

This week it has catapulted back into the spotlight for an obvious reason, the 16th anniversary of 9/11.

The September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States have largely defined US foreign policy since, and affected lives throughout the world.

Almost 3,000 people were killed when hijackers flew airliners into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania. The attacks triggered a series of events - including new wars, immigration policies, and prejudices.

What will it take to defeat terror?

Presenter: Jane Dutton

Guests:

Max Abrahms, Assistant Professor of Political Science at Northeastern University

Jim Walsh, Senior Research Associate with MIT's Security Studies Program.

Joseph Kechichian, Senior Fellow at the King Faisal Center in Riyadh

Source: Al Jazeera News