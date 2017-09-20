The United Nations hosts the 72nd General Assembly - a gathering of 193 members to discuss the most pressing problems of our time.
It is US President Donald Trump's first.
What is Trump's message to the world?
Presenter:
Martine Dennis
Guests:
Ian Williams - former president of the UN correspondents association; author of "Untold: A Guide to the UN
Jeanne Zaino - political analyst; professor of political science and international studies at Iona College; specialist in US elections and political parties
Evan Siegfried - political strategist; author of "GOP GPS: How to find the Millenials and Urban Voters the Republican Party Needs to Survive"
Source: Al Jazeera News