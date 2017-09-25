Chancellor Angela Merkel wins a fourth term but her power is reduced.

She was expected to win, and she did. But Angela Merkel's re-election victory in Germany on Sunday is bittersweet.

The Chancellor's Christian Democratic Union won 34 percent of seats in the parliament or Bundestag - that's enough to be the biggest party, but not for a majority government.

She'll start talks to build a coalition.

At the same time, Merkel's contending with a surge of support for the AFD - the nationalists won the largest far-right representation in parliament since Hitler's Nazis in the 1940s.

For the first time in decades, a right wing party that's opposed her every move has a seat at the political table.

Merkel says her party has a clear mandate.

How will she govern this time?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Dietrich Von Kyaw - Former German Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the EU

Thorsten Benner - Director of Global Public Policy Institute

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian - Contributing Writer, Foreign Policy

