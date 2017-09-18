World leaders gather in New York for the 72nd UN General Assembly.

Once again world leaders are gathering together to discuss combatting global conflicts and humanitarian crises.

Myanmar, North Korea, Syria, and Iran will be high on an agenda that is clouded and complicated by the vast differences and various opinions of the 193 member states.

Since 1945, the UN has been on the forefront and the frontline of many global hotspots.

But 72 years later, some, including the United States, are calling for the organisation to be reformed.

So is the UN still a force for global good?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie.

Guests:

Mark Farha - Assistant professor, Doha Institute

Salil Shetty - Secretary general, Amnesty International

Douglas Johnson - author and former adviser to the South Sudan government

Source: Al Jazeera