Iran says it has successfully tested a new long-range ballistic missile with a range of 2,000km.

Just days after US President Donald Trump called Iran a "rogue nation", Tehran said on Saturday that it has successfully tested a new ballistic missile.

According to Iran, the Khorramshahr missile is capable of carrying multiple warheads.

When world powers came together in 2015 to sign a nuclear agreement framework with Iran, it was hailed as a historic achievement.

It was the first time Iran had agreed to curb its nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of some sanctions.

But two years later, and with a distinctly different president in the White House, that agreement faces an uncertain future.

Trump has threatened to withdraw from that agreement.

So, where does this leave the historic nuclear pact?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:

Carl Bildt - Former prime minister of Sweden and co-chairman of the European Council on Foreign Relations

Ghanbar Naderi - Journalist with the daily English-language newspaper Kayhan International based in Tehran

Mark Fitzpatrick - Director of the International Institute for Strategic Studies

Source: Al Jazeera News