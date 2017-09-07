The UN's refugee agency says at least 164,000 Rohingya have fled into Bangladesh over the past few weeks.

The UN secretary-general has called on the government of Myanmar to end what he calls the "vicious cycle of violence".

At least 164,000 Muslim Rohingya have crossed the border into Bangladesh, escaping from violence in the western state of Rakhine.

But with limited access to the region, it is hard to verify exactly what is happening on the ground.

Security officials did take some journalists to still-smouldering Rohingya villages on Thursday.

They say the Rohingya themselves set fire to their homes as they fled - a charge that is contradicted by the Rohingya who have made it to Bangladesh.

What is Myanmar's government doing to end this crisis?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Gabrielle Aron - independent consultant

Muang Zarni - scholar and former visiting lecturer in racism, violence and genocide at Harvard Medical School

James Gomez - regional director for Southeast Asia and the Pacific at Amnesty International

Source: Al Jazeera News