The Kurds in Iraq have voted in a referendum with hopes of getting their own homeland.

The Kurdish referendum in Iraq has been a long time coming. It finally happened on Monday, after years of campaigning.

The Kurds living in northern Iraq have been pushing for independence since the end of World War I.

In 2005, an overwhelming majority said they wanted a referendum. But it did not happen.

Now they have finally voted for secession in an official poll. But will that actually translate to independence for the Iraqi Kurds?

The vote has been rejected by the Iraqi government and neighbouring countries. Turkey’s president has said it could spark an "ethnic war".

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Ali al-Nashmi - Iraqi political analyst

Ranj Alaaldin - Visiting Fellow, Brookings Doha Centre

Lara Fatah - Kurdish affairs analyst

Source: Al Jazeera News