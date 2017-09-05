China's president calls for a more 'just' world order at the conclusion of the ninth BRICS summit.

Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa may not seem to have much in common, but they have built a common ground through the international organisation known by their acronym, BRICS.

The coalition held its summit in China this week to discuss security, governance and trade. Five other countries, including Egypt and Kenya, also attended the meeting.

But what is the future of this group that does not get much attention on the world stage?

Presenter: Jane Dutton

Guests:

Sreeram Chaulia - Dean of the Jindal School of International Affairs

Einar Tangen - Adviser to the Chinese government

Aly-Khan Satchu - CEO of Rich Management and an emerging markets economist

Source: Al Jazeera News