The president of Kenya has reacted to the Supreme Court's annulment of his re-election by saying there is a "problem" with the judiciary, which must be "fixed".
Uhuru Kenyatta has also described the judges as crooks and thugs.
His rival Raila Odinga - who complained last month's vote was rigged - is calling for leaders of the election commission to face criminal charges.
It has been ordered to re-run the election in the next two months, and pressure is mounting on the commission to ensure a fair vote.
What is next for Kenya? And will the surprise decision by judges strengthen democracy in Kenya?
Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra
Guests:
Kimani Ichungwa - Jubilee party MP
Alex Vines - head of Africa programme at the Chatham House
Paul Mwangi - political adviser to Raila Odinga
Source: Al Jazeera News