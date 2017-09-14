UN urges Myanmar's military and its leader to stop the 'catastrophic' violence in Rakhine state.

Global pressure is mounting on Myanmar's army and the country's leader Aung San Suu Kyi to end the killing and displacement of Rohingya Muslims.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called the killings "catastrophic" and "completely unacceptable".

He says the Myanmar military should suspend its operation in the western Rakhine state and allow Rohingya to return to their villages.

At least 400,000 people have fled to Bangladesh since the violence escalated late last month.

As more Rohingya flee to Bangladesh, what will it take to stop this violence?

Presenter: Jane Dutton

Guests:

Phil Robertson - deputy Asia director, Human Rights Watch

Maung Zarni - visiting fellow on Myanmar at the London School of Economics and founder of the Free Burma Coalition

Abdul Rasheed - founder and chairman at the Rohingya Foundation Community

Source: Al Jazeera News