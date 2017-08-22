In announcement on new strategy, US president accuses Pakistan of harbouring 'terrorists' operating in Afghanistan.

US President Donald Trump has signalled more US troops will be sent to fight the Taliban in Afghanistan. He said the United States was no longer "nation-building" and that America will "fight to win".

Announcing his new strategy, Trump singled out Pakistan, saying it must stop providing safe havens for those he calls "terrorists".

He also warned Islamabad that it had much to lose if it did not stop harbouring them.

Will the US president succeed in ending America's longest war where others have failed?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Shafiq Hamdam - former NATO adviser

Ayaz Wazir - former Pakistan ambassador to Afghanistan

Hardin Lang - senior fellow at the Center for American Progress

Source: Al Jazeera News