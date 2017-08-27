Yingluck Shinawatra made history six years ago by becoming Thailand's first female prime minister.

Now she is a fugitive - just like her brother, Thaksin, who was also prime minister - and wanted for corruption at home.

Yingluck was supposed to be in the Supreme Court on Friday to hear the verdict after a two-year long trial.

She faces 10 years in prison if convicted.

Why is Shinawatras who come from a political family dynasty so controversial in Thailand?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Kasit Promya - Former foreign minister of Thailand.

Verapat Pariyawong - Visiting scholar at SOAS University of London.

Sean Boonpracong - Former national security adviser to Yingluck Shinawatra's government.

Source: Al Jazeera News