Yingluck Shinawatra made history six years ago by becoming Thailand's first female prime minister.
Now she is a fugitive - just like her brother, Thaksin, who was also prime minister - and wanted for corruption at home.
Yingluck was supposed to be in the Supreme Court on Friday to hear the verdict after a two-year long trial.
She faces 10 years in prison if convicted.
Why is Shinawatras who come from a political family dynasty so controversial in Thailand?
