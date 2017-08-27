Former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra fled to Dubai, joining her brother, another fugitive former leader.

Yingluck Shinawatra made history six years ago by becoming Thailand's first female prime minister.

Now she is a fugitive - just like her brother, Thaksin, who was also prime minister - and wanted for corruption at home.

Yingluck was supposed to be in the Supreme Court on Friday to hear the verdict after a two-year long trial.

She faces 10 years in prison if convicted.

Why is Shinawatras who come from a political family dynasty so controversial in Thailand?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Kasit Promya - Former foreign minister of Thailand.

Verapat Pariyawong - Visiting scholar at SOAS University of London.

Sean Boonpracong - Former national security adviser to Yingluck Shinawatra's government.

Source: Al Jazeera News