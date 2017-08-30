Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held news conference with his Qatari counterpart in Doha.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has been in Qatar as part of efforts to find a common ground in the Gulf crisis.

His visit to the Qatari capital of Doha on Wednesday came at the end of a three-nation tour of the region that also included Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

Lavrov is the highest-ranking Russian official to come to the Gulf since the crisis began. He says Russia fully supports the emir of Kuwait's efforts to bring an end to the blockade against Qatar that began on June 5.

But what can Russia do to help end the blockade?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiya - Qatar's ambassador to Russia.

Vyacheslav Matuzov - Former Russian diplomat, now chairman of the Russian Friendship Society with Arab countries.

Abdullah Baabood - Professor of international relations and political economy of the Gulf at Qatar University.

