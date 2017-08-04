Moscow accuses Washington of 'full-scale trade war' after President Trump reluctantly approves new sanctions.

It was all-out verbal warfare this week as the US imposed fresh sanctions on Russia.

US President Donald Trump reluctantly signed the new measure, saying the US would side with its allies and friends against Russian subversion and destabilisation.

He said that considered the sanctions bill seriously flawed, and he said he was only signing it for the sake of national unity.

Dmitry Medvedev, Russian prime minister, responded by saying the sanctions end hopes for improving Russia's relations with the new US administration.

He said Trump had been "fully outwitted" and his administration had "shown its total weakness by handing over executive power to Congress in the most humiliating way".

Trump then tweeted that the US relationship with Russia was at "an all-time and very dangerous low".

"You can thank Congress", Trump said.

As the crisis between the two countries deepens, what's behind this latest escalation?

John Herbst - Director of the Eurasia Center at the Atlantic Council and former US ambassador to Ukraine

Pavel Felgenhauer - Columnist with the Novaya Gazetta newspaper

Lilit Gevorgyan - Senior economist and country risk analyst at IHS Markit

