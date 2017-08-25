India's Supreme Court judges say privacy is a fundamental right, but government leaders argued against the claim.

India's Supreme Court ruled that citizens have a constitutional right to privacy in a landmark verdict on Thursday.

In a setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ruling could derail a controversial biometric identification programme that the government is pushing on its people.

The verdict may also open the door to legal challenges in a host of other areas, including gay rights, abortion and euthanasia.

Source: Al Jazeera