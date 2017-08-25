India's Supreme Court ruled that citizens have a constitutional right to privacy in a landmark verdict on Thursday.
In a setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ruling could derail a controversial biometric identification programme that the government is pushing on its people.
The verdict may also open the door to legal challenges in a host of other areas, including gay rights, abortion and euthanasia.
Presenter: Richelle Carey
Guests:
Anjali Gopalan - Founder and executive director of the Naz Foundation.
Osama Manzar - Founder and director of the Digital Empowerment Foundation.
Karuna Nundy - Lawyer and human rights activist.
Source: Al Jazeera