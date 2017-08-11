For years the West has put up with North Korea’s threats and colourful prose. But now the US president is using similar language, and the world is forced to take notice.
All prompted by Kim Jong-un's threats for missile strikes on a tiny island in the Pacific - the US territory of Guam.
So what's next?
Presenter: Richelle Carey
Guests:
Andrei Lankov - Professor of Korean Studies, Kookmin University
Se-Woong Koo - Managing Editor, Korea Expose
Ken Eom - A former North Korean soldier who defected in 2010
Source: Al Jazeera News